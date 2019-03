Hazing activity at Naresuan University, north of Bangkok, in mid-February, Bangkok, Thailand. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT FROM ANTI-SOTUS

A group of young students are trying to raise awareness about, and end the custom of brutal initiation rites or hazing in universities in Thailand.

The rites, that take place under Sotus, or Seniority Order Tradition Unity Spirit, often include humiliating new students or subjecting them to brutal corporal punishments.