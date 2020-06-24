A woman passes in front of graffiti showing an image of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and a figure that represents the coronavirus having a tug of war with health care workers with a message that says: "Which side of the rope are you on?" in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 23 June 2020. EFE-EPA / Sebastiao Moreira.

Sao Paulo, South America's most populous city, so far may have seen as many as 1.16 million of its residents infected with the coronavirus, 9.5 percent of its population, a figure 10 times the official caseload, the City Hall reported Tuesday after receiving a specially commissioned study on the matter.

"We come to the conclusion that there already exist in the city of Sao Paulo 1.16 people with the SARS-CoV-2 antibodies" - that is, the technical name of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, Municipal Health Secretary Edson Aparecido said at a press conference.