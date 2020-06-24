Sao Paulo, South America's most populous city, so far may have seen as many as 1.16 million of its residents infected with the coronavirus, 9.5 percent of its population, a figure 10 times the official caseload, the City Hall reported Tuesday after receiving a specially commissioned study on the matter.
"We come to the conclusion that there already exist in the city of Sao Paulo 1.16 people with the SARS-CoV-2 antibodies" - that is, the technical name of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, Municipal Health Secretary Edson Aparecido said at a press conference.