A photo available on Nov. 22, 2016 shows lora turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) arriving on a beach at the Ostional National Wildlife Refuge (RNVSO) in Guanacaste, North Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, Nov. 21, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Aquarists perform a routine health check on rehabilitating sea turtle 'Blair' as part of World Turtle Day at the SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, May 23, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Handout photo dated and released Jul. 11, 2013 by Greenpeace shows a green sea turtle swimming in coral gardens of the Marine Protected Area (MPA) of Apo Island in Dauin town, Negros Oriental, Philippines. EPA-EFE FILE/STEVE DE NEEF/GREENPEACE/HANDOUT

Sydney, Australia, Dec 5 (efe-epa).– Tests carried out on more than 100 sea turtles in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans and the Mediterranean Sea revealed they all had microplastics in their stomachs, according to a study published on Wednesday.

"Ingestion of plastics is not the main threat to the species, but its presence in every turtle is a concern," said James Cook University (JCU) Associate Professor and study researcher Mark Hamman.