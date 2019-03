Members of the NGO Río de Paz use a Brazilian flag with 54 holes during an event honoring 13-year-old Maria Eduarda Alves, killed during a police operation in 201. On March, 20, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE / Antonio Lacerda

Members of the anti-violence group Rio de Paz hold signs and march during an event honoring 13-year-old Maria Eduarda Alves, killed during a police operation in 201. On March, 20, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE / Antonio Lacerda

A person 19 or under dies every 60 minutes due to firearms in Brazil, according to a study by the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics released Wednesday by state news service Agencia Brasil.

In 2016 alone, the last year in which the Ministry of Health has data on the matter, 9,517 accidental and intentional shooting deaths were recorded in the age group, the report said.