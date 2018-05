Koomurri Aboriginal Dance Troupe perform a smoking ceremony during Australia Day festivities on the Walumil Lawns at Barangaroo in Sydney, Australia, 26 January 2018. Australia Day festivities begins with ‘WugulOra’, meaning ‘One Mob’, and celebrates the shared history and the traditional custodians of the land. EPA-EFE/FILE/BEN RUSHTON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A handout map of the seabed off northwest Australia, released by James Cook University (JCU) on 21 May 2018, shows a now submerged string of islands between Australia and Timor/Roti. The present coastline is shown as a black line. The coastline with sea levels 75m lower than present is shown as a grey line. EPA-EFE/James Cook University HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An Aboriginal man rows a boat in Marrinawi Cove to receive fire from Me-Mei (Goat Island) during the WugulOra Morning Ceremony at Walumil Lawn at Barangaroo Reserve as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 26 January 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Brendan Esposito

An Aboriginal man rows a boat in Marrinawi Cove to receive fire from Me-Mei (Goat Island) during the WugulOra Morning Ceremony at Walumil Lawn at Barangaroo Reserve as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 26 January 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Brendan Esposito

The first arrival of aborigines in Australia around 50,000 years ago was not accidental but part of a large-scale migration led by maritime explorers, according to a study released Monday.

Researchers used sea-floor maps, maritime simulation techniques and genetic information to recreate the journey of the continent's first inhabitants, according to a statement from the James Cook University (JCU) that participated in the study.