Professor Ian Frazer prepares to administer Gardasil, the world's first cervical cancer vaccine, at the product launch in Sydney, Monday, Aug. 28, 2006. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia could eliminate cervical cancer by 2035 owing to an effective national vaccination and screening program for women above the age of 25, according to a study released Wednesday.

Last year Australia became the first country in the world to introduce a national HPV immunisation program, the effects of which, according to the study, could be dramatic.