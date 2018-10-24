A group of Indian one horned Rhinos graze in a high land in the flood affected Pobitora Wildlife sanctuary in the flood affected Morigaon district of Assam state, India ,13 August 2017. EPA/FILE/STR

Eastern grey kangaroos graze at sunrise on Look At Me Now Headland on Emerald Beach north of Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, 28 October 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Repopulating certain environments with large wild herbivorous animals can help reduce the impact of wildfires in a world becoming increasingly vulnerable to climate change, according to a statement by the University of Tasmania, released Wednesday.

"We're seeing an increase in the impact of fire in many parts of the world. The main reason for this is climate change, but the evidence shows that loss of wild herbivores is also very important," said Christopher Johnson, one of the lead authors of the study.