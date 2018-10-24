Repopulating certain environments with large wild herbivorous animals can help reduce the impact of wildfires in a world becoming increasingly vulnerable to climate change, according to a statement by the University of Tasmania, released Wednesday.
"We're seeing an increase in the impact of fire in many parts of the world. The main reason for this is climate change, but the evidence shows that loss of wild herbivores is also very important," said Christopher Johnson, one of the lead authors of the study.