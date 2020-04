An Austrian Armed Forces soldier wearing a face mask patrols in front of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, 09 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The first representative sample study on the prevalence of Covid-19 conducted in Europe suggested the number of coronavirus infections in Austria in the first week of April was 0.32 percent of the population, almost double the official figure.

The findings, based on a sample of 1,544 people between 1-6 April, led health minister Heinz Fassmann to say: “The iceberg is bigger than we thought.”EFE-EPA