A chart provided by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) showing the three-day forecast track for Subtropical Storm Ernesto in the Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NHC-NOAA

Subtropical Storm Ernesto continued heading Thursday into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The system is about 945 kilometers (585 miles) east-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, the NHC said in its 1500 GMT public advisory.