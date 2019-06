Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir as they wait for an announcement outside the Sudanese Army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, April 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Sudan on Sunday braced for a million-strong march called to demand for a transition from military to civilian rule, following a recent deadly crackdown on the demonstrators' main sit-in camp.

The Sudanese Professionals' Association (SPA), one of the main protest-organizing groups, detailed the main meeting points for the scheduled mass demonstrations on its Facebook page on Saturday night.