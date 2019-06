Smoke rises from the sit-in site outside the Sudanese army Headquarters, few hours after news of an early morning clearing by security forces from various media reports, in Khartoum, Sudan, 03 June 2019. EPA-EFE/MARWAN ALI

Sudan’s ruling interim military council has canceled agreements made with the opposition after at least 30 people died when security forces cleared a protest outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum.

In a televised statement on Monday night, the Lieutenant General and head of the Transitional Military Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, also announced that elections would be held within nine months.