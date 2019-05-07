Sudanese protesters walk between barricades erected on roads around the army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a protest outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a protest outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

A protester holds a placard with inscription reading in Arabic 'civilian only' during a protest outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, May.2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Thousands of Sudanese protesters have vowed to fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in front of the army headquarters in Khartoum and continue their month-long sit-in until the military council hands over power to a civilian government in the crisis-ridden African country.

The protesters have been camping inside large air-conditioned tents decorated with paper banners since Apr. 6, days after the military overthrew the government of President Omar Al Bashir Bashir after 30 years of dictatorship.