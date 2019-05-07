efe-epaBy Al Nur al Zaki, Khartoum

Thousands of Sudanese protesters have vowed to fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in front of the army headquarters in Khartoum and continue their month-long sit-in until the military council hands over power to a civilian government in the crisis-ridden African country.

The protesters have been camping inside large air-conditioned tents decorated with paper banners since Apr. 6, days after the military overthrew the government of President Omar Al Bashir Bashir after 30 years of dictatorship.