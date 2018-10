A general view over military equipment allegedly seized during a battle in the contested area of south Darfur, Nyala, Sudan, May 4, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/Marwan Ali

The Sudanese army has resumed military relations with the United States after a 20-year suspension due to economic sanctions imposed on the African country that were lifted in 2017, the Sudanese government announced Saturday.

The Sudanese government inaugurated its military attache office in Washington, during commander-in-chief Kamal Abdul-Marouf Al-Mahi's visit to the United States, the Sudanese Armed Forces said in a statement.