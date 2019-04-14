The military council that has been ruling Sudan since the ouster of Omar al-Bashir on Sunday called on the country's political forces to present proposals and requirements related to the transition period, including a consensus candidate to be the new prime minister.

The so-called Transitional Military Council called on the leaders of all the forces and political parties, whom it invited today to a meeting at the Khartoum conference center, to present their "suggestions and points of view" in writing within the next seven days, according to a statement by the council.