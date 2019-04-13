Sudanese people gather to celebrate the resignation of head of the military council, Awad Ibn Auf in the streets of Khartoum, Sudan, April 12, 2019 (issued April 13, 2019). EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Head of Sudan's military council, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, on Saturday ended a night-time curfew imposed by the army after the ousting of president Omar al-Bashir.

Lieutenant-General al-Burhan, clad in the military uniform, ordered in a televised statement the release of all those who have arrested during rallies that have rocked the northeast African nation in recent months , including those who were tried under the state of emergency declared by al-Bashir, who was overthrown on Thursday.