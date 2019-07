Sudanese people march to mark the 40th Day after death of protesters killed during the sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, July 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARWAN ALI

Sudanese people march to mark the 40th Day after death of protesters killed during the sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, July 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARWAN ALI

Sudan's opposition and the ruling military council that took power after the ousting of long-serving president Omar al-Bashir signed on Wednesday a political deal for a three year transitional period in the country.

Representatives from Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) and the junta penned the accord under the auspices of the African Union and Ethiopia.