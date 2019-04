A demonstrator with a national flag sticking out of his knit cap gathers to protest near the army headquarters demanding a civilian authority, in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Sudanese demonstrators flash the V-sign as they gather to protest near the army headquarters demanding a civilian authority, in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Sudanese demonstrators stand in line and join hands as they gather to protest near the army headquarters demanding a civilian authority, in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Sudanese demonstrators holding a banner near the army headquarters in Khartoum demanding a civilian authority, in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Sudan's transitional military council Friday announced the delay of its formation, which is set to slow consultations with the country's political factions after Sudan's long-serving president Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the army.

Meanwhile, Sudanese demonstrators continued their protests near the army's headquarters, requesting the transfer of power to a civilian authority.