Sudanese military officers approach demonstrators during a protest demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, outside the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Sudanese army soldiers on Monday thwarted an attempt by pro-government state security forces to disperse protesters staging a sit-in in the capital Khartoum.

Eyewitnesses told Efe that troops fired into the air, forcing the security units to pull back from their operation to clear tens of thousands of demonstrators from in front of the army headquarters.