Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir as they wait for an announcement outside the Sudanese Army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Sudan's long-serving president Omar al-Bashir has been removed from power by the army following widespread protests, the army said Thursday.

Chief of staff Kamal Abdel-Marouf said the Sudanese armed forces would assume power in the northeast African country for a period of two years, when elections would be held.