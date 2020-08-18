Protesters gather outside the seat of the Sudanese government in Khartoum on Monday, 17 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Sudanese protesters chant slogans outside the government building in Khartoum on Monday, 17 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Thousands gathered in Sudan's capital on Monday to demand that the provisional military government deliver on reforms promised a year ago following the ouster of long-time strongman Omar al-Bashir.