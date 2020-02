Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Oct.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL / KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Sudan's military leader said Wednesday there was “political understanding” with the Israeli prime minister after a controversial meeting between them.

The results of the meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda on Monday were expected to be announced “soon”, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s transitional government, said during a press conference at the army headquarters.