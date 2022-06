Sudanese protesters chant slogans in Khartoum on 3 June 2022 during a rally marking the third anniversary of a massacre of activists. EFE/EPA/ELA YOKES

A young man was killed here Friday when Sudanese police fired on protesters marking the third anniversary of the massacre of activists calling for civilian government, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said.

Thousands poured onto the streets of Khartoum to demand justice for the victims of the violence that took place on June 3, 2019, outside army headquarters, which left anywhere from 66 - according to the Health Ministry - to 128 people dead.