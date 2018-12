A handout photo made available by Syrian Arab news agency SANA shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (L) with the President of Sudan Omar Hassan al-Bashir (R) at Damascus international airport in Damascus , Syria, 16 December 2018. President of Sudan Omar Hassan al-Bashir arrived on Sunday afternoon at Damascus International Airport for an official visit. Afterwards, President al-Assad and President al-Bashir headed to the People'Äôs Palace, where they held a session of talks on bilateral relations and developments in Syria and the region. EPA-EFE/SANA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Sudanese President Omar al Bashir made a brief unofficial visit to Syria, during which he met with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al Assad, official media from both countries reported late Sunday.

Al Bashir arrived at the Damascus airport Sunday noon and returned to Khartoum in the evening after having a meeting with Al Assad in the Syrian capital, according to a statement from the Sudanese president's office, broadcast on state television.