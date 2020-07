An elderly Sudanese protester flashes the 'V' sign during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HASSAN

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets Tuesday in Sudan's biggest cities to express their economic grievances and demand justice for the killings of protesters following the April 2019 ouster of longtime head of state Omar al-Bashir.

The pro-democracy rallies were organized by the Sudanese Professionals' Association, an opposition-allied labor federation that backed the protests that brought an end to al-Bashir's 30-year rule.