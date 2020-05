An ambulance passes by a van that carries several empty coffins on Thursday in Managua, Nicaragua, 07 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A woman with a mask and gloves is seen while crossing the street in front of a private hospital in Managua, Nicaragua 7 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Immediate burial orders, a ban on wakes, police and officials attending funerals and sudden deaths in the streets have alarmed people in Nicaragua, where the authorities only recognize 16 COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

In the department of Rivas, southern Nicaragua, two men from the most vulnerable population died suddenly in the last three days, which is unusual in the Central American country in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA