Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters upon his arrival at the prime minister official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 16 September 2020. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Yoshihide Suga (C) bows deeply after being elected as new Japanese Prime Minister at an extraordinary parliametary session in Tokyo, Japan, 16 September 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

epa08671941 Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a bouquet upon his departure from the the prime minister official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 16 September 2020. The Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) new president Yoshihide Suga will take office as Japan's new prime minister later on 16 September. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES

Yoshihide Suga (C) is applauded by his colleagues after being elected as new Japanese Prime Minister at an extraordinary parliametary session in Tokyo, Japan, 16 September 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Yoshihide Suga was elected new prime minister of Japan Wednesday, replacing Shinzo Abe, who had resigned for health reasons after nearly eight years in office.

Suga, 71, the former chief cabinet secretary and Abe’s top government spokesperson, received 314 votes out of the 462 cast in an extraordinary session of the Lower House of the Diet, Japan’s parliament. EFE-EPA