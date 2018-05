Smoke was seen rising after a suicide attack at the headquarters of Libya's electoral commission in Tripoli, Libya, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Essam Zuber

A suicide bomb and gun attack on Wednesday killed at least 13 people and wounded several others at the headquarters of Libya's electoral commission in the capital Tripoli, official sources told EFE.

Witnesses told EFE that at least one suicide bombing took place during an attempt to assault the building by an armed group, and a large plume of smoke was visible in the city center.