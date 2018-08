Afghan security officials secure the roads leading to the scene of suicide bomb blasts in Paktia, eastern Afghanistan, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMADULLAH AHMADI

A suicide bombing claimed by the Taliban group on Sunday killed three NATO servicemembers and injured another three in eastern Afghanistan, official sources told EFE.

The troops were on a "combined patrol" _ both in vehicles and on foot _ alongside Afghan security forces when a suicide attacker detonated the explosives he was carrying, the NATO mission in the Asian country said in a statement.