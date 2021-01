Baghdad (Iraq), 21/01/2021.- Security at the site of a bomb explosion in a central Baghdad used clothes market, Iraq, 21 January 2021. According to local media reports, two bombs exploded in a popular commercial area in central Baghdad on 21 January morning. At least 31 people were killed and dozens were injured. (Atentado, Bagdad) EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Baghdad (Iraq), 21/01/2021.- The site of the second bomb explosion in a central Baghdad used clothes market, Iraq, 21 January 2021. According to local media reports, two bombs exploded in a popular commercial area in central Baghdad on 21 January morning. At least 31 people were killed and dozens were injured. (Atentado, Bagdad) EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Baghdad (Iraq), 21/01/2021.- Iraqi security forces, media and onlookers at the site of two bomb explosions in a central Baghdad used clothes market, Iraq, 21 January 2021. According to local media reports, two bombs exploded in a popular commercial area in central Baghdad on 21 January morning. At least 28 people were killed and dozens were injured. (Atentado, Bagdad) EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Baghdad (Iraq), 21/01/2021.- Iraqi security forces stand amid used clothes thrown on the floor, at the site of two bomb explosions in a central Baghdad used clothes market, Iraq, 21 January 2021. According to local media reports, two bombs exploded in a popular commercial area in central Baghdad on 21 January morning. At least 28 people were killed and dozens were injured. (Atentado, Bagdad) EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

At least 32 people died and another 110 were wounded Thursday in a double suicide bombing at a street market in downtown Baghdad, the worst attack of its kind in the Iraqi capital in recent years.

Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled al Muhana said in remarks to state-run Al Iraquiya television that the first attacker pretended to be sick and asked people for help, and when a group of them had gathered around him he detonated the explosive belt he was wearing.