At least eight police officers died and around seven others were injured when a suicide bomber targeted a polling station in the north the Afghan capital Kabul Saturday as voting in parliamentary elections came to a close on a day marked by sporadic violence across the country.

At least 13 people have been killed and another 125 injured across Afghanistan as voters headed to the polls despite threats of violence from insurgent groups, including in the capital, where a suicide bomber denoted his explosive device as police blocked his entrance to a polling station.