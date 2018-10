Afghan security officials secure the hospital after injured victims of the suicide bomb attack at an election campaign in Kama district are brought to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A man, who was injured in a suicide bomb attack at an election campaign in Kama district, receives medical attention at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

People carry a man, who was injured in a suicide bomb attack at an election campaign in Kama district, to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 13 people were killed and 30 wounded on Tuesday in a suicide bomb attack at a parliamentary election rally in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, the spokesperson for the provincial governor told EFE.

Attahullah Khogyani stated that the bomber detonated an explosive vest at around 1.30 pm local time (9 am GMT) at a campaign event for the legislator Abdul Naser Mohmand in the province's Kama district.