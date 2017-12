An Afghan man who was injured in a suicide bomb attack that that targeted the funeral of a former district governor, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

An Afghan man who was injured in a suicide bomb attack that that targeted the funeral of a former district governor, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted the funeral of a former district governor on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

The number of civilians killed in a motorcycle bomb attack during the funeral of a local politician on Sunday in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan has reached 17, with 13 wounded, an official source told EFE.

An explosive device attached to the motorbike detonated near where a crowd attended the funeral at about 2:15 pm (9.45 GMT) in the Behsud district, said provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyanai.