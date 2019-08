Afghan health workers carry a wounded child into the hospital after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at a wedding hall in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan health workers carry a wounded man into the hospital after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at a wedding hall in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan woman who has lost his husband and two sons grieves at the door of the hospital, after a suicide attacker exploded his vest in a wedding hall in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

A suicide bomber targeted a wedding reception in Afghanistan's capital on Saturday night, prompting officials to warn of a potentially high death toll.

"An explosion took place at the Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall of police district 6 at around 10.40 pm (Saturday night), and unfortunately it is feared that there are victims," Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said in a statement.