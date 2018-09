An Afghan special force officer secure the area after armed militants attacked the area close to the Presidential place and other government offices, during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

A suicide bombing attack against a recreational sports center in a Shia-majority district of the capital of Afghanistan has left 4 dead and 18 injured, an official source told EFE on Wednesday, while a second explosion rocked the same neighborhood two hours later.

The first blast took place at around 6 pm local time in a western neighborhood of Kabul mostly populated by members of the Hazara community, which predominantly adhere to the Shia branch of Islam.