Indonesian police officers secure the area following a bomb blast at Surabaya's police headquarters in Surabaya, East Java, East Java, Indonesia, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FULLY HANDOKO

Four suicide bombers have died in an attack outside police headquarters in Surabaya on Monday morning, a police spokesperson said, a day after a series of bombings around the city.

More than 20 people have been killed since Sunday in the country's second-biggest city during a string of explosions, including at three churches, which have been claimed by the Islamic State terror group.