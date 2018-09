People gather at the scene of a suicde car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Rescure workers put a sheet over the body of a victim at the scene of a suicde car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A suicide car bomb attack on Monday killed least seven people in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a medical official informed EFE.

The bombing took place at around 10 am in front of a local government building in the district of Hodan, located in the northwestern part of the capital, and caused damage to nearby buildings.