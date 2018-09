A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows a map with the epicenter of a 7.5-magnitude earthquake near Palu, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows the collapsed Anutapura hospital after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018 (issued Sep. 29, 2018). EFE/EPA/BNPB HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows Indonesians gathering outside Undata hospital after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018 (issued Sep. 29, 2018). EPA-EFE/BNPB HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers moving bodies of the victims at Wina beach after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows houses in ruins after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018 (issued Sep. 29, 2018). EPA-EFE/BNPB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers moving bodies of the victims at Wina beach after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows houses in ruins after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BNPB HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indonesian authorities raised to 384 on Saturday the number of people killed by earthquakes and a tsunami that struck the island of Sulawesi on Friday.

According to provisional data, there are also 540 injured and 29 missing, National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a press conference in Jakarta. He added thousands of buildings had been destroyed or damaged.