A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows Indonesian workers loading donations into military transport aircraft at Halim Perdanakusumah Military Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/BNPB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

People scramble to get fuel from a fuel truck at a gas station in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers moving bodies of the victims after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows an aerial image of the coastal area of Palu city, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 29, 2018 after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami hit Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BNPB/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows an aerial image of the coastal area of Palu city, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 29, 2018 after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami hit Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BNPB/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indonesian authorities on Sunday raised to 832 the number of fatalities caused by the earthquakes and tsunami that hit the island of Sulawesi on Friday.

The spokesman for the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNBP), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said at a press conference in Jakarta that 821 of those died in the Central Sulawesi provincial capital of Palu, and 11 in the regency of Donggala.