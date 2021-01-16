People rest inside a makeshift shelter in the aftermath of an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, 16 January 2021. EPA-EFE/OPAN BUSTAN

People ride their motorbikes past a collapsed electric pole in the aftermath of an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, 16 January 2021. EPA-EFE/OPAN BUSTAN

A man stands in front of a collapsed building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, 16 January 2021. EPA-EFE/OPAN BUSTAN

Members of Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) and volunteers search for survivors and victims under the rubble of a collapsed building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, 16 January 2021. EPA-EFE/OPAN BUSTAN

Members of Indonesian search and rescuers (BASARNAS) carry their equipment as they search for victims at a collapsed building damaged by the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, 16 January 2021. EPA-EFE/OPAN BUSTAN

The death toll from a shallow magnitude-6.2 earthquake on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi has risen to 46, with over 800 people injured, the country's disaster management agency said Saturday, as aftershocks continued amid rescue efforts.

Thirty-seven deaths were registered in Mamuju regency and another nine in Majene regency, both in West Sulawesi province where the earthquake struck early Friday, according to the latest report by the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). Another 826 people have been injured. EFE-EPA