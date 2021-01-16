The death toll from a shallow magnitude-6.2 earthquake on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi has risen to 46, with over 800 people injured, the country's disaster management agency said Saturday, as aftershocks continued amid rescue efforts.
Thirty-seven deaths were registered in Mamuju regency and another nine in Majene regency, both in West Sulawesi province where the earthquake struck early Friday, according to the latest report by the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). Another 826 people have been injured. EFE-EPA