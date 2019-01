Malaysian honor guards stand in line before the official welcoming ceremony of the new Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V at Parliament Square, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 13, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The words 'Daulat Tuanku' (lit. 'Long Live The King') are seen in the gardens outside the Malaysian National Palace (Istana Negara) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A handout photo made available by the Malaysia's Department of Information shows the sixth Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Abdullah ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah inside the Malaysian National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FARHAN ABDULLAH / MALAYSIA'S DEP HANDOUT

The Sultan of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah, on Thursday was named as the 16th King of Malaysia, after Sultan Muhammad V unexpectedly abdicated earlier this month.

The country's nine sultans met at Istana Negara palace in Kuala Lumpur and voted in favor of Abdullah, according to a statement by Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.