US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH SINGAPORE OUT

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters during a press conference after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The president of the United States said Tuesday that the world had taken a significant step away from a potential nuclear disaster following his historic summit with the North Korean leader in Singapore.

Donald Trump met with Kim Jong-un in the city-state on Tuesday, the first ever meeting between the leaders of their respective countries.