Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) is welcomed by European Union Council President Donald Tusk (C) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) at the 12th Asem, Asia-Europe Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 18 October 2018. EPA/BEN STANSALL / POOL

China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang (C) is welcomed by European Union Council President Donald Tusk (L) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) at the 12th Asem, Asia-Europe Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 18 October 2018. EPA/BEN STANSALL / POOL

German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to media as she arrives for the Asem 12, Asia-Europe Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 19 October 2018. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

The European Union on Friday welcomed the leaders of some 51 countries to Brussels for a biannual Asia Europe summit aimed at fomenting understanding between the two regions.

The 12th Summit of the Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM12) was taking place under the slogan "Global partners for global challenges," and would see heads of state and government discussing issues of common interest, such as multilateralism and cooperation, the EU said in a statement.