A video grab shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2-R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) during the bilateral meeting after the second one on one meeting of the US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOST BROADCAST / POOL -- VIETNAM OUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A motorcade with US President Donald J. Trump travels through Hanoi after a meeting with the North Korean leader in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOST BROADCAST / POOL -- VIETNAM OUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's motorcade travels through Hanoi after a meeting with US President Donald J. Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOST BROADCAST / POOL -- VIETNAM OUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A video grab shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) during a break in their second one on one meeting of the US-North Korea summit in the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOST BROADCAST / POOL -- VIETNAM OUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A summit between the president of the United States and the leader of the North Korea in Hanoi was cut short on Thursday without the expected joint declaration being signed.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un had been scheduled to hold a working lunch before holding a joint press conference later in the afternoon at around 3pm, but those plans were abruptly abandoned around midday.