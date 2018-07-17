The leaders of the five nations along the Caspian Sea are to meet Aug. 12 in the coastal city of Aktau, where they are expected to sign a long-awaited pact on the legal status of the sea they share, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"The foreign ministries of the five Caspian States - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan - are now actively working to prepare for the fifth Caspian Summit, which is scheduled for August 12 in Aktau," Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.