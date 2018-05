An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, on Sep 3, 2017 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (3-R) purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on the spot, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) talks during a summit at the Peace House on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Apr 27, 2018, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks on the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, May 4, 2018 (reissued May 15, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / MICHAEL REYNOLDS

North Korea said Thursday that the future of the summit with the United States is "entirely dependent" upon Washington, after both countries threatened to cancel or delay the historic encounter scheduled for Jun. 12 in Singapore.

"Whether the US will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States," said Choe Son-hui, a North Korean vice foreign minister.