North Korean soldiers stand guard at the Joint Security Area on the Demilitarized Zone in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean soldiers stand guard at the Joint Security Area on the Demilitarized Zone in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Foreign Minister of South Korea Kang Kyung-Wha attends a meeting with members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The summit between the leaders of North and South Korea on Apr. 27 will serve as an opportunity to verify "North Korea's commitment to denuclearization," the South's foreign minister said on Wednesday

"The South-North summit talks are expected to be a venue where (the leaders) discuss the issue of denuclearization frankly and verify North Korea's commitment to denuclearization," Kang Kyung-wha said an event in Seoul two days before the historic meeting, according to Yonhap news agency.