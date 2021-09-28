Japan's Nintendo Tuesday announced the expansion of the Super Nintendo World in the Universal Studios theme park to include a new area themed after Donkey Kong.
The new area will open in 2024. EFE
A file picture shows an exhibition of the Japanese video game giant Nintendo in Tokyo, Japan. EFE/FILE/ Kiyoshi Ota
