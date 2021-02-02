Photo taken Jan. 23, 2021, showing Jessica Romero Lopez during a tour of houses built with "superadobe" in Tizapan El Alto, in Mexico's Jalisco state. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

Jessica and Salvador decided to move to the Mexican countryside and live in a house they built themselves using so-called "superadobe," an environmentally friendly material and a technique that they are now teaching to anyone who wants to live in a more ecologically sound manner.

Houses made of superadobe can weather bad storms and even powerful earthquakes because of their structure, EFE learned from Jessica Romero, who along with her husband Salvador Montaño runs the Igloo Kokolo environmental learning center in Ribera de Chapala, in the western state of Jalisco.