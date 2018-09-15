File combo photo showing some of the volunteer rescuers during the Sept. 19, 2017 earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/FILE

The support networks that were built after the September 2017 earthquakes that hit Mexico, which left 471 people dead, did not persist over time, but did fuel a political change that favored the electoral victory of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, experts said Saturday.

The earthquakes strengthened "the vote for a political change" and for a change "in the way decisions are made in government," Maribel Flores, political science professor at the Tecnologico de Monterrey University, told EFE.