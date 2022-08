Thousands of people demonstrate at the home of Vice President Cristina Fernández in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Thousands of people demonstrate at the home of Vice President Cristina Fernández showing their support. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Argentine Vice President, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner speaks to her supporters in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Supporters of embattled Argentina vice president take to streets

A group of Argentines marched in support of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on Saturday, just days after a federal prosecutor recommended a 12-year prison sentence for her in an alleged corruption scam.

The protest took place outside the vice president's house in Buenos Aires' Recoleta neighborhood, where police constructed fences to prevent a large gathering.